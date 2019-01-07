This Is What the New Democrat Party Is Proposing

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is receiving a lot of support for her radical ideas, and she is the face of the new Democratic Party as DNC chair Tom Perez has stated. She discussed some of her ideas last evening on ’60 Minutes’ with a star-struck Anderson Cooper. He gave her a hall pass on all of the extremist ideas she spewed. Here are a few:
- She wants 100 percent power through renewable energy in twelve years
- Retrofitting of every residential and industrial building energy-efficient by green energy
- Basic communist income program
- Hire millions more government workers, put everyone on the government payroll, for a growing dependency on centralized government.
- Universal healthcare for all
Let us not forget the new Democrats want to abolish ICE and prisons.
Hardcore leftists currently run the Democratic Party. Their ideas are all old ideas, and they have failed for more than one hundred years.
This is where we are headed when Democrats are back in power. It won’t happen now because Democrats first need to have all the power in a one-party United States.
These ideas are the same ones Barack Obama proposed more subtly than radical Alexandria.
Watch:
Strange: When the former Soviet Union collapsed the new Russian Government has espoused the Capitalistic System, we all witnessed the collapse of Cuba, Venezuela and North Korea. Even China has moved to the right and the Chinese have espoused at least 50 % of Capitalisme. Strange that the up to now successful USA is moving to a system of these failed states. In a population you have about 8 to 10% doers, achievers, about 35 % fools and the rest idiots. It seems that the idiots are trying to hijack our system of life and if sane people do not unite to confront them NOW, we will be doomed.
Nancy and others must be angry at this showboating newcomer Cortez. They want the focus to be on Trump as the villain. Cortez and this Islamic lady are turning the dem takeover into a disaster.
Has it ever occurred to these idiots if that fossil fuels are eliminated in 12 years that would mean the elimination of ALL commercial aircraft travel as well as private aircraft travel? These people are way beyond stupid.