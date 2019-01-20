This Is What You Won’t Hear About BuzzFeed Today

The story you won’t hear much about in the media today is the BuzzFeed story, but you will hear about the fake news story of Catholic, white high school students who allegedly abused an elderly Native-American gentleman. The story you should hear about is the one about BuzzFeed. Twice — not once — Mueller’s office debunked the BuzzFeed hit piece claiming Trump’s former attorney, infamous liar Michael Cohen, told the special counsel Trump directed him to lie to Congress.

BuzzFeed backed it up by writing, The special counsel’s office learned about Trump’s directive for Cohen to lie to Congress through interviews with multiple witnesses from the Trump Organization and internal company emails, text messages, and a cache of other documents. Cohen then acknowledged those instructions during his interviews with that office.

Mueller’s office reacted to that paragraph by the end of the day and issued this rare statement debunking that part of the story: “BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate,” Mueller spokesman Peter Carr said in a statement.

The one thing the special counsel’s office did not mention at the time was whether Michael Cohen told them the President directed him to lie to Congress under oath. The media continued to spread that around.

That must have irked Mueller’s office because by Saturday evening a leak went from Mueller’s office to The Washington Post. It was even more of a condemnation of BuzzFeed and their hit piece.

THE STORY

Mueller’s First Denial – Their Office Had No Documents Backing Up BuzzFeed

The Washington Post reported Saturday evening that, according to their sources tied to Mueller, one of the BuzzFeed reporters approached Mueller’s office to tell them he had a story about Michael Cohen. The story claimed Trump told Cohen to lie to Congress. But that is all he said. The reporter never told Mueller’s office they planned to write that the special counsel’s office backed it up. This is what WaPo says:

The reporter informed Mueller’s spokesman, Peter Carr, that he and a colleague had “a story coming stating that Michael Cohen was directed by President Trump himself to lie to Congress about his negotiations related to the Trump Moscow project,” according to copies of their emails provided by a BuzzFeed spokesman. Importantly, the reporter made no reference to the special counsel’s office specifically or evidence that Mueller’s investigators had uncovered.

With the limited information he was given, Peter Carr said they would decline to comment. When the story came out, it far exceeded expectations, especially in terms of inaccuracy.

…the reporting alleged that Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and self-described fixer, “told the special counsel that after the election, the president personally instructed him to lie,” and that Mueller’s office learned of the directive “through interviews with multiple witnesses from the Trump Organization and internal company emails, text messages, and a cache of other documents.”

They Second Denial Through Leaks to WaPo — They Never Said Trump Told Cohen to Lie

After that came out, Mueller’s team discussed how they would publicly denounce it since none of it was accurate.

Carr even said that they had no idea they would come up with a story about special counsel involvement.

Carr reportedly stated that he would have gone to greater lengths to stop the BuzzFeed reporters from publishing the story “had he known it would allege Cohen had told the special counsel Trump directed him to lie — or that the special counsel was said to have learned this through interviews with Trump Organization witnesses, as well as internal company emails and text messages.”

Before the story was written, Carr went to great lengths to be clear. He sent Cohen’s plea hearing transcript to BuzzFeed and, according to Washington Post’s sources, hoped BuzzFeed would realize Cohen never said Trump directed him to lie.

FINALLY — TRUMP ORG SAID IT WASN’T TRUE & MUELLER COULDN’T FIND BUZZFEED’S ALLEGED SOURCES

Finally, the Trump Organization officials told BuzzFeed the story was inaccurate. But BuzzFeed said they didn’t believe them.

When the story came out, the special counsel hunted for the two law enforcement sources who allegedly leaked the story to BuzzFeed. The office couldn’t find anyone who fit the description and who was involved in the matter. That is allegedly why the special counsel took all day to come out with the statement debunking the story.

There you have it. Nothing was accurate according to the Special Counsel’s office. Perhaps Michael Cohen said it to the reporters, but he didn’t say it to the Special Counsel’s team.

We might find out the two sources were Michael Cohen and Lanny Davis. It wouldn’t be the first time.

In any case, BuzzFeed is sticking by their fake story. They not only lied and are unapologetic, but they are also continuing to lie.