This Is Who the Satanic Abortion Doctor Is

We included in a recent article a video of a Satanic-sounding doctor whose video has been making the rounds as leftist-controlled states pass extreme abortion laws. As it turns out, the doctor, Robert Santella had to give up his license after that exhibition which took place in 2017. It was the last straw in a series of events.

Robert Santella admitted unprofessional conduct after his Satanic confrontation with an anti-abortion protester and surrendered his license.

The longtime San Diego physician closed his medical practice in 2017 and did not challenge accusations of gross negligence in patient care, and unprofessional conduct, during an altercation outside a local abortion clinic.

There is a 25-page accusation filed July 17 against Dr. Robert Santella. The Medical Board claimed Santella over-prescribed narcotics to six patients and botched an abortion on another patient.

Former doctor Santella also didn’t keep adequate records on patients. For example, he was routinely giving injections of Demerol and Fentanyl to a sick patient without keeping any progress notes.

His behavior outside the clinic was his final Waterloo and he turned in his license in 2017.

Abortion Dr. says he loves giving abortions and openly rejects Christ.#GospelofChrist #EndAbortionNow “Their feet run to evil, And they hasten to shed innocent blood; Their thoughts are thoughts of iniquity, Devastation and destruction are in their highways.”

