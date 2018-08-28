This Is Why We Don’t Want Unisex Bathrooms Everywhere

A 38-year old Texas man named Shawn Thomas Hallett was caught dressed as a woman taking videos under bathroom stalls, the NY Post reported.
Aman wearing a wig, makeup, and women’s clothing tried to take a picture of a woman from under the stall divider of a South Carolina convenience store bathroom.
The police said the woman first knocked on a stall and heard a man’s voice but saw woman’s shoes and thought she was safe.
Next thing she saw was a cellphone under the divider.
But police say the woman then called 911.
The police found the video of the woman on his phone and charged him with voyeurism.
Last week a Leesburg Florida woman exercising at Planet Fitness, went to the women’s locker room to shower, and found a man in the restroom putting on makeup. She asked him to leave and he did not reply; she asked the desk staff, they told her to wait; an hour later the man was still in the women’s locker room; so she asked him to please leave so she could shower; the man called 911 claiming sexual harassment; the man chased the woman through the parking lot; the woman left and a few days later received a letter from Planet Fitness revoking her membership.
The world has gone completely nuts.
https://www.wftv.com/news/local/planet-fitness-cancels-leesburg-womans-membership-after-complaint-of-transgender-in-bathroom/799164913