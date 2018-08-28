This Is Why We Don’t Want Unisex Bathrooms Everywhere

A 38-year old Texas man named Shawn Thomas Hallett was caught dressed as a woman taking videos under bathroom stalls, the NY Post reported.

Aman wearing a wig, makeup, and women’s clothing tried to take a picture of a woman from under the stall divider of a South Carolina convenience store bathroom.

The police said the woman first knocked on a stall and heard a man’s voice but saw woman’s shoes and thought she was safe.

Next thing she saw was a cellphone under the divider.

But police say the woman then called 911.

The police found the video of the woman on his phone and charged him with voyeurism.