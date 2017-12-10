This Obama Response Didn’t Play Well! Trump Made It Look Foolish

Last year, former president Barack Obama told a Carrier worker that jobs weren’t coming back and there were no answers.

“There’s — there’s no answer to it,” he claimed. “He [Donald Trump] just says, ‘Well, I’m going to negotiate a better deal.’ Well, how — what — how exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have? And usually, the answer is he doesn’t have an answer.”

It didn’t play well for Barack Hussein Obama. Even the New York Times had to admit Friday in a tweet that the job market is the strongest in a decade and “arguably the strongest since 2000.”

The article the tweet linked to reported: “The latest evidence of the revival came Friday, when the Labor Department reported that American employers added 228,000 jobs in November.”

They continued: “The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent, the lowest since 2000. Job growth has slowed since its peak in 2014 but remains remarkably steady: For the first time on record, employers have added jobs every month for more than seven years — 86 months, to be precise.”

The President is dumping unnecessary regulations, planning a tax break and presenting a generally business-friendly attitude, the opposite of what President Obama did.