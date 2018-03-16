This Senator Is Out to Take Down His Own Party

An Arizona senator delivered a blistering attack on President Trump and on his own party this week. He’s at war with his own party.

The extremely unpopular senator is considering running for President in 2020. That’s probably why he is in New Hampshire. The stupid frat boy referred to his blather as a “politics and eggs” speech at St. Anselm. He also spoke recently at the National Press Club.

My “party might not deserve to lead”

As we face mid-terms and a possible loss of Congress, this vindictive traitor used his loftiest language at the National Press Club:

“If my party is going to try to pass off the degradation of the United States and her values from the White House as normal … if we are going to cloister ourselves in the alternative truth of an erratic leader … if we are going to refuse to live in the world that everyone else lives in … and reckon with the daily reality that they face – including their very real and understandable anxiety they feel … then my party might not deserve to lead.”

The left-wing Republican actually called himself an “American conservative”. What is he talking about? What is he conservative about?

He is quite something. He’s even speaking Latin these days.

He speaks Latin

“I stand before you, that rarest of species: the American conservative,” Flake told the audience at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire. “’Americanus NeverTrumpus. Subgenus: RINO.’ Now there is a scurrilous rumor afoot that we are not only rare but endangered. But I don’t believe it.”

He wants Trump primaried and spent a lot of time demonizing President Trump. Even more offensive is his attack on his own party.

Flake likes to pretend he’s on a higher plane and used his usual pompous, sanctimonious language.

Sadly, he got a standing ovation at the college.

He said young people are walking away from the party because they basically don’t represent “decent politics.”

Jeff Flake: “Young people have been walking away from the party for a while. I think now they’re in a dead sprint. Because I think they expect a more decent politics than they’re seeing.” (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/kWAzpJPM1d — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 16, 2018

This jack has no idea what conservatism is.

“We have instead succumbed to what can only be described as a propaganda-fueled dystopian view of conservatism.”