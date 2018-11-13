Thousand Oaks’ Killer Gave Us His Sad Commentary on Gun Control

Contributor James Soviero

The most recent mass shooting was in a bar in Thousand Oaks, in Ventura County, and the killer was a former Marine who was described as “troubled and angry”. He did not have PTSD. The man went into the bar with the intention of killing college kids and, as a trained Marine, it was easy to quickly destroy young lives.

There were six off-duty officers at the Borderline Bar & Grill and there were security guards when the vengeful and troubled gunman tore through the bar shooting innocent people. You probably heard about the officers and the guards and you might be wondering why they didn’t kill him.

The officers were courageous. They stood in front of one young woman to protect her from the gunman, so why didn’t they shoot him? The reason is they were unarmed.

Police allegedly appeared on the scene within a minute, according to news reports. Sgt. Ron Helus was the first one in. The gunfire was still ongoing so he went in selflessly and found himself face-to-face with the killer, dressed in black, holding a rifle with an illegal extended magazine.

Gun laws don’t stop evil or insane people.

You probably heard the guards and the officers were unarmed. What you might not have heard is the bar is a gun-free zone.

California issues very few concealed handgun permits and Ventura County is below the state per capita average rate, but permitted concealed handguns are banned in bars and other places where the primary source of revenue is from serving alcohol.

The killer, Ian Long, undoubtedly knew that. He immediately took out the guard outside and guards and employees inside.

The obvious conclusion escapes people and, that is, they should have been armed. At least the guards and the officers should have been armed.

It isn’t a conclusion many are even considering. The Sacramento Bee reported that although they have strict gun laws, it’s obviously not enough. They say gun laws work and they need more.

Some gun laws do make sense but unarmed guards and off-duty officers do not make sense.

Too many people exonerate the poor crazy killer but they shouldn’t. He is guilty and he knew what he was doing. The gun didn’t do it, the Marines didn’t do it, and his family and significant others didn’t do it. Don’t look for anyone else to blame. Blame him and God will be his judge.

The sad thing is Long was an anomaly, a warped human being. He posted to Instagram shortly before his mass killing spree.

The 28-year old first posted on Instagram at 11:24 p.m: “It’s too bad I won’t get to see all the illogical and pathetic reasons people will put in my mouth as to why I did it,” the military veteran said in the post. “Fact is I had no reason to do it, and I just thought….(exploitive), life is boring so why not?” Long posted, according to ABC News and Buzzfeed.

Three minutes later Long posted, “I hope people call me insane (two smiley face emojis) would that just be a big ball of irony? Yeah… I’m insane, but the only thing you people do after these shootings is ‘hopes and prayers’…or ‘keep you in my thoughts’.”

He added, “Every time…and wonder why these keep happening… –(two smiley face emojis).”

Long is telling people here why it happened and what can be done. It happened because he was fine with killing people out of boredom and anger. It keeps happening because people like him can go into gun-free zones and slaughter people — there is no resistance.

You should believe him and start protecting gun free zones.