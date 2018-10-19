Enormous numbers of people are flooding across our borders every day. Cartels and left-wing American groups like Refuse Fascism are paying families to go across the border. It serves as a distraction for Border patrol and allows the drugs to get through. Leftist Democrats want to make the President look bad and overwhelm the border with future Democrats.

Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins went down to the border and said they are coming non-stop. “Literally in 90 minutes we’ve chased what is now four groups. According to the agents here, as many as 75 to 100 illegal aliens are actively trying to cross into the United States at this very moment,” he explained.

FOX NEWS ALERT: @GriffJenkins is live in Texas as border patrol arrest illegal immigrants at the border pic.twitter.com/cyQIHZ6gpN — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 19, 2018

MEXICO SENT LAW ENFORCEMENT DOWN TO THEIR SOUTHERN BORDER TO STOP THEM. THEY SET UP BARRIERS BUT THEY SIMPLY BREAK THROUGH THEM.

The migrant caravan broke down the border gate and flood across the bridge into Mexico. This is a damn invasion. They keep screaming about being a village without borders. pic.twitter.com/eXACOrMn9J — Harlan Z. Hill (@Harlan) October 19, 2018

HERE’S EVIDENCE US DEMOCRAT LEFTISTS ARE BEHIND IT

A woman holds up the sign in the next clip. Notice how nice her nails look – not like a desperate refugee at all.

Check out the RefuseFascism sign in the video. Refuse Fascism is the Resistance and they have endorsed Antifa. They want to depose President Trump and Vice President Pence.

Refuse Fascism was formed by a group of leftists, including the Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP) after the 2016 election.

‘Refuse Fascism’ is the lead organizing ‘Resistance’ group behind almost every group protesting Trump. It’s Hollywood’s favorite organization. Hollywood has never condemned Antifa.

Funding can be traced back to George Soros and ‘Alliance for Global Justice’, a Progressive ‘charity’.

In the clips via Pueblo sin Fronteras, they say things like ‘Honduras we are with you’ and ‘solidarity’, ‘not repression in Guatemala’. Like Democrats in this country, they claim it is immoral to not let them come into the U.S. illegally.

INCOMING

Look at how many men are coming in.