Threats, Beatings, Cuomo Bullies During Anti-Gun Indoctrination Day

Students were beaten, threatened, humiliated if they join in with the National School Walkout, aka anti-gun indoctrination day. We are watching the birth of the Leftist Youth Movement. There will eventually be no room for free thought or questioning in their ugly world. It’s a future of drones and corrupt leaders with enormous power. Look at what is happening. The seeds have been planted.

If they dont want it to be labeled as indoctrination, they need to organize after school or on weekends. It shouldn’t be organized by far-left groups like the Women’s March if they want to drop the “bias” label.

BEATEN FOR A TRUMP FLAG

A student with a Trump flag was assaulted by a mob during a national school walkout. The assault came after he carried a pro-Trump flag during the National School Walkout on Wednesday, police said.

During a moment of silence, the student was waving a Trump flag and was blindsided by eight cowardly students. They broke his camera, forcibly grabbed his flag and broke his arm in two places.

This is what the left wants for America.

In New York, Governor Cuomo joined a die-in, looking ever the fool.

NY PROGRESSIVE GOV. CUOMO IS GOING AFTER SCHOOLS THAT DIDN’T WALK OUT

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday went after state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to stop school administrators from punishing students who walked out of their schools this week as part of a national protest against gun violence.

“In the last 24 hours, there have been several reports of New York State schools disciplining students and faculty for participating in yesterday’s historic events to stop gun violence,” Cuomo said in a public letter to Elia. “These actions send a terrible message to New York’s children and are against constitutional free speech protections. I call on you to use SED’s authority to stop these schools, reverse course and cease any disciplinary actions.”

Would he have done that for a Republican cause? In the interest of fairness? No, he would not have. He will, however, make certain the youth are indoctrinated in leftist causes.

A TEACHER MAY NOT QUESTION ONE-SIDED PROGRESSIVE POLITICS

A teacher in Sacramento was placed on leave for questioning whether students who are pro-life would be allowed to walk out of class the way students for gun control were.

Her comments were labeled anti-abortion and she was put on leave. Apparently, abortion is the only new morality in the soulless leftist world.

The school said she wasn’t put on leave for her views but because there were complaints. She called them on that. She teaches 120 students and they listened to one parent and two students…”took minuscule evidence, did not corroborate it with any other students or parents and basically targeted me.”

YOU CAN’T REJECT PROGRESSIVE POLITICS IN THE SCHOOLS

One student in Ohio was suspended for refusing to leave during the anti-gun walkout.

A high school student in Hilliard, Ohio, didn’t want to pick sides in the contentious gun debate surrounding Wednesday’s “National Walkout,” so he stayed in class instead of joining the largely anti-gun protest or an alternative “study hall.”

Then he was suspended.

The student believes that divisive politics have no place in schools.

THERE IS NO FREE SPEECH IN PROGRESSIVE AMERICA

New Prague High School student Kenny McDonald put up a Facebook post alleging that a student was not only made to walk away from those participating in the walkout for gun control but was also threatened with being placed in a police car because he put up his sign which said “guns don’t kill people, people kill people”

IT BECAME A PROGRESSIVE ADMINISTRATORS’ EVENT

In places like Chicago, it became a Progressive administration event. Such was the case in Chicago Public Schools. CEO Janice Jackson publicly gave her approval and support for the district-wide walkout, which a Chicago GOP Chairman says has turned into an administration-organized event, not a “student walkout.”

Chris Cleveland, chairman of the Chicago GOP, pointed to an email sent by an elementary school principal that gave parents of young students instructions on the walkout and the option of making posters.

“It’s appalling that 10 to 14-year-old kids would be coerced, by their teachers, to participate in a political demonstration,” Cleveland wrote in a statement. “A 10-year-old kid isn’t going to have an informed opinion on these political matters, and shouldn’t be expected to have the fortitude to hold a different opinion from everyone else in his or her classroom. This is political indoctrination, pure and simple.”

THIS WILL DESTROY THE USA

Progressivism, Socialism, Communism, Fascism are all the same beast. They seek to take away liberty and inherent rights, replacing them with State control. They all lead to statism. In order to make it work, they need to indoctrinate the youth. They can’t win with their platform, they have to use manipulation, indoctrination, and force.

The left has been subtly pushing their ideology on the college level for decades, but they are now active on the K-12 grade levels.

They will use whatever force necessary to push their ideology and distorted cultural values. Leftists, now in control of the Democrat Party, have built their army with identity groups and are now swallowing up the young.

Angry red diaper baby Bernie Sanders even went to the anti-gun event with armed guards, totally ignoring the hypocrisy. He’s special!