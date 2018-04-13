Threats of Articles of Impeachment All Over the Place

We reported earlier today that Rod Rosenstein leaked through friends to NBC News that he is ready to be fired. He even virtue-signaled by quoting MLK Jr. saying, “Here I stand”. The self-righteous bureaucrat might not get fired after all. He might get impeached instead. There is no more deserving buffoon than Rod.

Fox has learned that articles of impeachment have been drafted for Rosenstein..though not filed. It is not clear which lawmaker drafted the articles…or if they would go anywhere in cmte or on the flr — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 13, 2018

On another front, an upstart Democrat representative, hoping to make a name for himself, will introduce articles of impeachment if President Trump fires Rosenstein.

If @realDonaldTrump fires the Deputy AG, I will immediately introduce an article of impeachment. This is a clear attempt to obstruct justice. https://t.co/IJ5c9eDNbN — Rep. Brendan Boyle (@CongBoyle) April 13, 2018

Crazy Al Green will also file articles of impeachment if Trump fires Mueller. He also wants to impeach him for tweets.

Rep. Al Green is promising to file articles of impeachment if Trump fires Mueller pic.twitter.com/EQDRvTKWDQ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Comey and his gossip book [with no new revelations] is the subject of ridicule memes and morphed photos. FBI agents are also not happy given the fact it’s a trashy book and it makes them look trashy.

CNN: FBI agents “not happy” about Comey’s book, says it “crosses the line of professionalism” and hurts the FBI. pic.twitter.com/MpvmU8Lhtl — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 13, 2018