Three Amazingly Unbelievable Takeaways from the Comey Interview

Former FBI Director James Comey was interviewed by Bret Baier Thursday evening and made a number of false statements.

One of the worst statements he made was to claim that he didn’t know who funded the dossier even though it was used in part to secure the FISA warrant on Carter Page. He even claimed the Republicans funded it originally — a provable lie.

Comey said — after all that has gone on — he didn’t know the DNC and Hillary campaign funded the dossier. How is that possible? How? After all this time? How could he not have this information? It’s out! It’s definite!

Unbelievably, he also thought those notes of confidential meetings with the President were his “diary”.

The former director blamed President Trump for his hiring. At the same time, he said Trump was “morally unfit” yet he would never have quit. As Trey Gowdy said on Fox & Friends Friday morning, “Comey is always the hero of every story he tells.” McCabe’s also a hero who stood tall even though he lied, but Trump lied, is morally unfit and needs to be impeached, according to him.

The FBI didn’t bother to find out who funded the dossier

As Wall Street Journal editor Kimberly Strassel tweeted after Jim Comey’s interview with Bret Baier Thursday evening, “It is stunning that @Comey says he never bothered to find out who specifically funded the dossier. That didn’t matter to FBI? Stunning too that he still doesn’t know that Republicans had no part in the dossier-funding itself.”

It’s not actually stunning, it’s a lie.

Leak, me leak?

Comey denied he leaked the infamous memos summarizing his conversations with President Trump. He said he had every right to give them to his friend and his legal team.

The memos concerned confidential conversations with the President, they were written on official FBI stationary on FBI time.

Comey acknowledged giving the memos to at least three people including his professor friend, Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman. He said he sent Richman a copy of the two-page unclassified memo and “asked him to get the substance of it out to the media.” He was smiling the entire time.

“The reason I’m smiling, Bret,” Comey said. “I don’t consider what I shared Mr. Richman a leak.”

In addition to Richman, Comey said he gave the memos to other members of his “legal team,” including David Kelly and former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald.

“I gave the memos to my legal team after I gave them to Dan Richman — after I asked him to get it out to the media,” he said.

He claimed the memos were personal, not official. They were like his “diary”, he said.

The truth is he did it to get a special counsel appointed.

He wasn’t as calm when he was interviewed by Anderson Cooper at the townhall earlier this week.

Rep. Ron De Santis does think Comey has a lot to worry about.

Referral of Comey due to transmitting classified info was justified and this IG action is probably just the beginning. By leaking two classified memos for political purposes, Comey will have a hard time demonstrating that his actions were lawful. https://t.co/m4FdIWUJqM — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) April 20, 2018

McCabe ‘Stood Tall’ Even Though He Lied Several Times

Bret Baier asked him about his tweet praising Andrew McCabe because he “stood tall”. Baier asked him if he still felt that way after he found out he lied three times. Comey said he stood tall despite lying.

Comey said, “Yeah. I still believe he stood tall. He represented himself and the organization under tremendous stress during that period after I was fired. But I read the IG report as you did. It concluded that Andy had not been candid. This is what accountability looks like in the Justice Department.”

This is the man who thinks the President is “morally unfit.”

Edited on Friday to add Trey Gowdy’s comments and add the3rd and 4th paragraphs.