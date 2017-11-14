Three UCLA Basketball Players Are Very Lucky Trump Is Their President

Three UCLA basketball players were caught shoplifting while on tour in China. The three were detained and questioned but have since been released, thanks to President Trump. They are very lucky Donald Trump is President.

The Chinese authorities had them on videocam stealing.

Their release came hours after President Donald Trump told reporters he had a long conversation on the matter with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

It would be nice if the university and the three boys thanked Trump.

This is getting no coverage on any of the sports networks and Jemele Hill is silent. Hill thinks Trump is a white supremacist — doesn’t this action go against that claim?

We heard more about LeBron trashing Trump on Instagram. How odd.

