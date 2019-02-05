Tijuana Mayor Gastelum Says Migrants Are “Bums” “Attacking Families”

Several weeks ago a Mexican federal judge ordered Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum to stop being hostile to migrants on the caravan, but he isn’t listening, Fox News reported.

The 65-year-old lawyer turned around and said the migrants are “pot smokers” and “bums.”

“Tijuana is a city of migrants but we don’t want them [arriving] in this way. It was different with the Haitians, they had [immigration] papers, [their arrival] was orderly, it wasn’t a horde, excuse the expression . . .” he said, according to the Mexico News Daily.

“These people arrive in an aggressive, rude way, chanting, challenging the authorities, doing what we’re not accustomed to doing in Tijuana . . . I don’t dare to say that it is all the migrants but there are some who are bums, pot smokers, they’re attacking families in [the beachside borough] Playas de Tijuana, what is that?”

“Tijuana is a migrant town. We’re barely 129 years old. My mom was a migrant. My grandparents were migrants. So, we are not afraid of migration. What we do not want is bad behavior,” he said.

He also said the organizers should be arrested for taking advantage of the poor people.

A coalition of human rights groups demanded he apologize.

“No, no, I’m not going to apologize,” he said, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune “Better than those who are against Tijuana apologize to us.”

These are our future citizens! Vote Democrat!

HERE COME THE “BUMS” AND “POT SMOKERS”

The Mexican President AMLO is selling the USA and Mexico out to Soros, says one commenter.

