Tillerson Sits on 76,000 Clinton Docs, Mueller Sets Up an Alternate Justice Department

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch announced Monday that the Tillerson State Department is sitting on 76,000 Clinton documents and won’t release them until the year 2020. Conveniently an election year.

Judicial Watch found out about the existence of the documents during a federal court hearing in a Judicial Watch Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit.

According to Judicial Watch, they have yet to process 40,000 of the 72,000 pages.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton wants to know why the administration elected to drain the swamp is stalling the process.

“Secretary Tillerson should be asked why his State Department is still sitting on a motherlode of Clinton emails. It is disheartening that an administration elected to ‘drain the swamp’ is stalling the release of documents to protect Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration.”

Breaking: Tillerson State Department sitting on 76,000 pages of Clinton records. Final release date around the year 2020! — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 23, 2017

One bit of good news this afternoon is that a judge has ordered State to explain the delay.

It doesn’t stop with the State Department.

Although Jeff Sessions is heading up the Justice Department, Tom Fitton made the point that Robert Mueller is setting up his own independent Justice Department paralleling the real one.

The Daily Beast reported that Mueller has now brought on a liaison to Capitol Hill. Stephen Kelly, a congressional affairs chief for the FBI and a longtime member of Deep State is the 17th liberal hired by Mueller. A Hill staffer said he’s the person to hire if you want to share very little information.

Oh, and he’s a Hillary/Obama donor. Does anyone believe this team will seek truth or, instead, cover things up?

Fitton tweeted: “Bob Mueller setting up his own Justice Department. Shut it down.”

Bob Mueller setting up his own Justice Department. Shut it down. https://t.co/ZEgHHkSq1Y via @thedailybeast — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 20, 2017

We can’t trust this overly large government. Last month’s tweet/video from Tom Fitton addresses the Trump agencies protecting Hillary Clinton. It’s not only amazing that Congress doesn’t care, but these agencies are pretending nothing Clinton did warrants any examination.