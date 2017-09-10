Tim Kaine Meant It When He Told the Left to “Fight in the Streets”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), the man who would be president, will not condemn the Anarcho-Communist organization Antifa who believe in “peace through violence”, seeking to shut down free speech of all ideological opponents.

“I don’t like broad brushes and I don’t know enough about them to say that they’re terrorists but people who do violent things,” Kaine told the Daily Caller in a statement. “The law should take care of them.”

The Department of Homeland Security classified their activities as “domestic terrorist violence.” Even Nancy Pelosi rebuked the group.

It was Time Kaine who suggested that Democrats should “fight in the streets” against the administration, as well as in Congress and through the courts after Trump’s inauguration.

It’s no surprise, he’s a far-left guy with Marxist roots.

In May, Kaine’s son Linwood fought in the streets with Antifa during a protest in Minnesota. He has since been charged with “fleeing police on foot, concealing his identity in a public place, and obstructing legal process.”

At a March 4 Trump event, Linwood Michael Kaine, who attended Carleton College and lives in Minneapolis, and four others were immediately arrested on suspicion of second-degree riot. A sixth person was cited for disorderly conduct. A seventh was later arrested.

Kaine was among the ‘protesters’ who clashed with supporters of Mr. Trump, as they media put it, outside the Minnesota State Capitol. The group disrupted the rally with air horns, whistles, chants, punches and a smoke bomb, according to the Pioneer Press.

St. Paul police arrested Linwood Michael Kaine, 24 and the four others near Rice Street and University Avenue, less than a block from the Capitol. After the group ran and a St. Paul police officer detained Kaine, “he turned around and squared up to fight with the officer.

When the truth leaked out, it was found that it took three officers to subdue him. He was arrested on two charges of rioting but only charged with one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor counts of fleeing on foot and concealing his identity in public.

Tim Kaine himself has a Marxist past

In 1980, radical revolutionary priest Fr. James Carney met with Tim Kaine who traveled by bus and walked miles to meet him after searching for him. He has spoken highly of him and his time with him.

The priest was a member of a Communist band of revolutionaries at a time when President Ronald Reagan was sending financial aid to the freedom fighters. The group was led by a Ché Guevara soldier Reyes Mata.

Carney subscribed to the Communist religious doctrine of Liberation theology and traveled with a Cuban-trained Communist guerilla group who were trying to overturn the country’s government. He was a self-described “good Marxist”.

In 1983, the Communist guerilla priest, exiled from the Catholic church, was thrown to his death from a helicopter by a Honduran death squad.

In his autobiography, he wrote, as any true believer would that “thanks partially to the Marxist criticism of religion, the Holy Spirit has finally been able to lead many present-day Christians to an understanding of the gospel of Christ and the ‘good news for the poor’ about their liberation from the yoke of exploitation.

It is alarming to know that while in Honduras Tim Kaine embraced the radical interpretation of the gospel, liberation theology. That version of theology at the time was full-blown communism and is believed to have originated with the Soviets.

Soviet and East German archives show “active measures” were undertaken to undermine the Vatican and the pope which were key barriers to a Soviet influence in Latin America. Liberation Theology itself is believes to have been formed out of the Kremlin disinformation campaign. The top-ranking Soviet Bloc defector of the Cold War, Gen. Ion Pacepa admits that he was personally involved in the operation.

These documents are found in books by the former Associated Press Berlin bureau chief, John Koehler, and Professor Christopher Andrew in the Mitrokhin Archive data published by Cambridge University.

Tim Kaine developed a pro-Soviet, hardcore, Marxist ideology rejected by the Catholic Church and to the United States.

It wasn’t only his extensive efforts to meet with a Soviet-tied revolutionary priest, it was the Jesuits he was ensconced with. The Jesuits were arrested for gunrunning the year he was there and the Honduran government had to ban all American Jesuits from coming into Honduras because of their left-wing activism.

Kaine must have known what he was getting into when he signed up with the JVC [Jesuit volunteers] for missionary work. He was a graduate of a Jesuit preparatory high school and knew that the Jesuits were involved in operations on the fringe of the Catholic Church and in support of the enemies of the United States of America.

He stepped into a Communist revolution that the Jesuits were engaged in on the wrong side. Reports indicate that in Honduras, “Mr. Kaine embraced liberation theology.”

That was at the time they expelled Fr. Carney, the priest Kaine made extensive efforts to meet.

Kaine was opposed to the US involvement in the region which was aimed at stopping the spread of this Marxism.

Kaine was upset by US involvement and the death of the priest but not of the Communist insurgency invading Honduras.