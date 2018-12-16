Tim McGraw Invites You to Join Him on an “Awesome” Trip to Cuba

By
S.Noble
-
0

Country Western Star and left-wing guy Tim McGraw is going to be making money in the Communist dictatorship of Cuba where people are enslaved and political dissidents disappear. He doesn’t want to go alone and invites you all to come along. The country star is very excited about it.

In his invite, he writes:

“I’ve never been to Cuba but have always wanted to go,” says McGraw. “I imagine the Cuban culture to be a little like growing up in Louisiana, where music, food, and family play a big part in daily life. Their musical history is world-renowned, and of course, there are the classic old cars. I look forward to experiencing it all firsthand.

Oh wow, big thrill, hope he gets to visit the gulags while he’s there or the indoctrination camps they call schools. Then there are those wonderful hospitals where bad care is free.

McGraw also wrote:

“One of the best things we can do as humans is to expand our knowledge of other cultures and people,” McGraw says. “The best way to do that is through travel. As an artist, I am energized by exploring a new country and through meeting the people who call it home. Cuba will give me a new palette of sounds and colors to draw from next time I go to create.”

The sights and sounds of communism! Yay!

Sadly, a lot of people think it’s “awesome’, “really cool” and “dreamy”, but not everyone.

SOME UNDERSTAND HOW BAD THIS IS!

RELATED STORY ABOUT THE REAL CUBA

Leave a Reply