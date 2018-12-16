Tim McGraw Invites You to Join Him on an “Awesome” Trip to Cuba

Country Western Star and left-wing guy Tim McGraw is going to be making money in the Communist dictatorship of Cuba where people are enslaved and political dissidents disappear. He doesn’t want to go alone and invites you all to come along. The country star is very excited about it.

In his invite, he writes:

“I’ve never been to Cuba but have always wanted to go,” says McGraw. “I imagine the Cuban culture to be a little like growing up in Louisiana, where music, food, and family play a big part in daily life. Their musical history is world-renowned, and of course, there are the classic old cars. I look forward to experiencing it all firsthand.

Oh wow, big thrill, hope he gets to visit the gulags while he’s there or the indoctrination camps they call schools. Then there are those wonderful hospitals where bad care is free.

McGraw also wrote:

“One of the best things we can do as humans is to expand our knowledge of other cultures and people,” McGraw says. “The best way to do that is through travel. As an artist, I am energized by exploring a new country and through meeting the people who call it home. Cuba will give me a new palette of sounds and colors to draw from next time I go to create.”

The sights and sounds of communism! Yay!

Registration is now open for an all-inclusive trip to see Tim McGraw in Havana, Cuba! Register now for a once in a lifetime private show, the best seats in the house to a show for the Cuban public, performances by local artists, & more! Details at https://t.co/hjePmdFVsb pic.twitter.com/Ahbn2OrWi6 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) December 5, 2018

Sadly, a lot of people think it’s “awesome’, “really cool” and “dreamy”, but not everyone.

SOME UNDERSTAND HOW BAD THIS IS!

Well… Another one lost to money and fame. @charliekirk11 @RealCandaceO he should be put on blast and let the Cuban people’s voice be heard. We want freedom not a country star to fund the Cuban #communist government. — Ashley Marie Alvarez (@AMarieAlvarez) December 11, 2018

Read this first, then tell me how performing in Cuba is a good idea. 😡 pic.twitter.com/wKonYhWIcn — Lee Lee (@b33chbum) December 9, 2018

Ever wonder what’s it’s like to be an artist under commie rule? I didnt think you did, Timmy..https://t.co/lfNJbbVi8s — ❌And on the 8th day God created Donald J. Trump❌ (@USA_Chucky) December 11, 2018

Enjoy your blood money, Timmy..https://t.co/57UDyBRFvx — ❌And on the 8th day God created Donald J. Trump❌ (@USA_Chucky) December 7, 2018

Hi Tim, thanks for being a traitor to Cuban Americans who’s families land and business were stolen by the same regime you will be providing a lifeline to with this concert. You will perform with other Commi approved artists and this will have no benefit to normal Cubans. — Suan Joto (@trigatorjj) December 7, 2018

RELATED STORY ABOUT THE REAL CUBA