Time to Go! Speaker Ryan Doesn’t Have a Detailed Plan to Pass Trump’s Agenda

Speaker Paul Ryan said he had a detailed plan to pass Trump’s agenda but that’s not what we are seeing.

He doesn’t have a tax plan the Senate and the White House can live with. The House says they are driving the tax train, but the White House says they are and are doing it with their own team.

Ryan wants a border tax but the Senate says there aren’t ten senators who would vote for it and Trump won’t sign a bill with a border tax at this point.

Not only that, the Republicans are looking at carbon taxes, still considering border taxes, and other Value Added Taxes (VAT) taxes. Isn’t this what we’ve been fighting all along? Maybe this is why they didn’t fight the Democrats harder, they wanted this too?

They’re also not sure they can even rewrite tax code.

The markets didn’t respond well.

Speaker Ryan didn’t have a healthcare plan either and now Rep. McHenry is saying we have to keep the core of Obamacare.

I’m in a nightmare. This can’t be true. If Ryan can’t pass tax reform or healthcare reform, maybe it’s time for him to go.

I’m old enuf to remember @SpeakerRyan saying Ldrship had a detailed plan to pass Trump’s Agenda! @GOP is USELESS!😡pic.twitter.com/LY5bRKWGss — Boston🇺🇸Bobblehead (@DBloom451) April 5, 2017