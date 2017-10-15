Time to Cut Off Ungrateful NFL’s Corporate Welfare Payments

The NFL players are kneeling, not to simply protest police, but to show their disrespect for the flag and country or they would kneel in front of police stations. The players’ union is working with leftist Soros groups and their goal is to tear down our institutions and all pillars of society.

It’s the same movement that’s behind tearing down our statues, attacking Christians, promoting lawlessness, pushing immorality in the media and entertainment industries, demanding open borders, and glorifying communists like Cesar Chavez.

“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.”

― George Orwell, 1984

Football is one of the All American institutions the leftists hope to tear down.

The left doesn’t want people to believe their lying eyes, and when they say kneeling during the Anthem has nothing to do with disrespecting the nation. Recall Colin Kaepernick’s words, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media . “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

The bodies in the streets are in Democrat cities like Chicago and it’s driven by gangland violence.

The media has taken to not broadcasting the Anthem and the leftists still win.

The NFL commission and the owners have embraced the unAmerican movement. It’s time to stop funding them. They’re ingrates.

America has treated the NFL and the players very well yet they hate America. Taxpayers pay over 70 percent of the cost of stadiums. Our citizens pay more and more for tickets, and valuations of professional sports franchises have skyrocketed. Player compensation keeps growing. But the NFL Commissioner’s office can choose at any point to stop paying taxes altogether, Matt Gaetz reported for Fox News.

Why can’t the players protest on their own time? They are using a captive audience to push their leftist politics. They even want an equality month so they can spend a month promoting their Marxist views.

No one doubts there is racism that needs to be addressed but it is being used as an excuse to foster a far-left culture on America so why are we all funding it?

Gaetz writes, “As for the NFL Commissioner’s office, why do they get special treatment in the tax code in the first place? Why do any professional sports leagues enjoy tax advantages unavailable to regular folks or small businesses? Special loopholes in the tax code for pro-sports leagues will shortchange the U.S. Treasury by over $150 million during the current budget window.”

Swampy loopholes like this need to go. Ending the exemption for pro-sports leagues would be a good first step in rectifying the flaws in the tax code.

“You are a slow learner, Winston.”

“How can I help it? How can I help but see what is in front of my eyes? Two and two are four.”

“Sometimes, Winston. Sometimes they are five. Sometimes they are three. Sometimes they are all of them at once. You must try harder. It is not easy to become sane.”

― George Orwell, 1984