Titans’ Delanie Walker Tells Outraged Fans “No One’s Telling You to Come to the Game”

According to The Tennessean, Titans’ Delanie Walker responded to outraged fans after they knelt during Sunday’s game. His message to fans is “No one’s telling you to come to the game”.

Okay, then. let’s not Tennessee!

It shows how stupid he is. If the fans don’t come, he won’t be making his millions.

“First off, I’m going to say this, Walker said, “We’re not disrespecting the military, the men and women that serve in the Army. That’s not what it’s all about. If you look at most of the guys in here – I’ve been in the USO. I support the troops. This is not about that. It’s about equal rights, and that’s all everyone is trying to show, is that we all care about each other.”

What does that mean? Equal rights? What equal rights don’t they have?

“And the fans that don’t want to come to the game? I mean, OK. Bye. I mean, if you feel that’s something, we’re disrespecting you, don’t come to the game. You don’t have to. No one’s telling you to come to the game. It’s your freedom of choice to do that.”

The arrogance is mind-boggling.

Titans cornerback Logan Ryan agreed.

“That’s their choice. That’s the beauty of this country,” Ryan said. “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and everyone’s opinion is equal. So right, wrong or indifferent, that’s the beauty of this country – that everyone should have equal rights and equal opinions on what they want. If they don’t want to watch, that’s their choice. That’s perfect.”

The players are blaming the President for the ‘protests’. One player, Rishard Matthews, will kneel until the President apologizes. He will disrespect the nation and the fans because he is offended by the President’s opinion. That makes sense to no one ever.

The owners support this. Titans coach Mike Mularkey lied and said the ‘protest’ is not unpatriotic. Not standing for the anthem is not unpatriotic?

They make up whatever. I guess it’s not unpatriotic to burn the flag or step on it.