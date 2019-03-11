Tlaib Says Islamophobia Is “Very Much” a Part of the Dem & Repub Parties

Islamophobia is “very much” a part of the Democratic and Republican Parties, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) said in an interview Sunday.

Tlaib’s interview aired on Showtime’s “The Circus.” She said anti-Muslim bias played a big role in last week’s controversy surrounding Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

No, it DIDN’T!

She thinks they are the victims. What gall. Is she for real? Anti-semitism is not okay and she is no victim nor is Rep. Omar.

“I know this would be somewhat shocking for some, but I think Islamophobia is very much among the Democratic Party as well as the Republican Party,” said Tlaib. She and Omar are the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

“And I know that’s hard for people to hear, but there’s only been four members of Congress that are of Muslim faith. Three of them currently serve in this institution,” Tlaib said.

This woman has been in Congress for four months and we are already sick of her. She is only making these comments because she doesn’t want her colleagues to be called out for their anti-semitism.

Contrary to what she may think, it’s not Islamophobia to reject anti-semitism. They want to simply silence the Democrats.

All new immigrants have to acclimate when they come into the country, but they want us to acclimate to them and accept their racism.

Don’t fall for it. They don’t deserve privileges no one else gets. We shouldn’t be prejudiced against them for their religion, but when the sharia law or anti-semitism comes in, it needs to be discussed. Isn’t it quaint how she is turning their anti-semitism on Democrats and Republicans and labeling it Islamophobia? Now they are the victims? It’s infuriating. They are trying to silence people.

Forget their religion, they are hard-left, card-carrying socialists/communists. Thanks a lot Democrats for letting the hard-left run as Democrats.

Watch: