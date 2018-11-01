Actor: Stop Trump or Have a “Violent” Revolution, “Blood in the Streets”

Something about dialing it back never seems to reach the Democrats [Socialists]. That’s especially true of Hollywood actors like James Cromwell. He is calling for a violent revolution if necessary to stop Trump.

Actor James Cromwell told an audience Sunday night that a violent revolution is coming if Democrats don’t win the midterm elections. Ironically, the fascists think the opposition are fascists.

“This is nascent fascism. We always had a turnkey, totalitarian state — all we needed was an excuse, and all the institutions were in place to turn this into pure fascism,” Cromwell told Variety on Sunday night. “If we don’t stop [President Trump] now, then we will have a revolution for real. Then there will be blood in the streets.”

Could any group of people be more fascist than Democrats? They want to be in total control, tell us what to eat, how much to eat, what to drink, to wear, drive, and what to say.

HE REPEATED IT

Cromwell later echoed his statement during his acceptance speech for one of the six Carney Awards given out that night.

“We’re living in very curious times, and something is coming up which is desperately important to this country and to this planet, and that is an election, in which hopefully in some measure we are going to take back our democracy,” Cromwell said.

“We will have a government that represents us and not the donor class. We will cut through the corruption, [and] we won’t have to do what comes next, which is either a non-violent revolution or a violent one, because this has got to end.”

These lunatics are capable of killing the President and his followers.