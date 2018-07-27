Tolerant Dem Cory Booker Calls on Agitators to Physically Confront Congressmen

Hysterical Senator Cory Booker called on activists and agitators to physically confront members of Congress.

CALL FOR PHYSICAL CONFRONTATIONS

Speaking at the National Conference on Ending Homelessness, the New Jersey Democrat declared a “call to action”.

“Before I end,” he said Wednesday, “that’s my call to action here. Please don’t just come here today and then go home. Go to the Hill today. Get up and please get up in the face of some congresspeople.”

Democrat Senator Cory Booker (NJ) encouraged activists on Wednesday to engage in physical confrontation with politicians, telling them to “get up in the face of some congresspeople.” pic.twitter.com/GfGzusxTJ5 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 26, 2018

He’s another Maxine Waters. Last month, she called for the harassment and intimidation of Trump officials.

Mad Max:

Booker, a presidential wannabe for 2020 claimed this week that anyone who supports Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is “complicit in evil.” He calls himself a ‘moral and religious’ leader.

“I’m here to call on folks to understand that in a moral moment, there is no ‘neutral.’ In a moral moment, there is no ‘bystanders,’” Booker said Tuesday on Capitol Hill, even misquoting scripture at one point in his efforts to pillory Kavanaugh. “You are either complicit in the evil, you are either contributing to the wrong, or you are fighting against it.”

Then on Thursday, he became peaceful and tolerant.

“It is so easy to love people who agree with you, but the real test comes, to love someone who you disagree with. And our political culture right now has become so toxic,” Booker said in an interview with On Being on Thursday.

“I really hope that we are going to see more vulnerability in our politics, that we’re going to see more people willing to talk about their own evolution.

He then emphasized his tolerant self, “I just do hope that this dialogue does come. I don’t know.”

“We’re in such a new political space, where you’re seeing the fracturing of the news media, snippets and tweets and soundbites and memes.”

Now he’s back to his well-known overreaction, calling for abusive tactics.

Severe mood swings?