“Tolerant” Left Targets Pence’s Daughter Over Her Sweet Children’s Book

A charming children’s book written by Vice President Mike Pence’s daughter, Charlotte Pence, and illustrated by Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, launched at Amazon this week.

It includes a tour of the White House and Vice Presidential living quarters narrated by the family bunny, Marlon Bundo. It is completely non-political. It’s titled Marlon Bundo’s Day In The Life of the Vice President.

That led the “tolerant” left to trash it.

HBO’s nasty comedian John Oliver released a book mimicking it, called A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo, allegedly written by Marlon Bundo. It is meant to insult the Vice President who they falsely accuse of hating gay people. It helps promote the Democrat Party’s identity politics.

Oliver’s book is about gay rabbits and it is meant to damage Mike Pence’s reputation. A gay Marlon rabbit falls in love with another gay rabbit. The antagonist is Stink Bug who looks like Mike Pence.

After he published his nasty book, Oliver’s followers then went to the Amazon page for Charlotte Pence’s book and spammed it.

It’s odd how Jessica in the last comment talks about “love not hate” as she spews hate against a young woman writing an innocent children’s book.

Charlotte Pence responds with grace

Sadly, Oliver’s nasty book skyrocketed to number one and the left-wing media is thrilled. That is who they are now. They represent hate not love.

Charlotte Pence was asked about it on Mornings with Maria and responded with grace and charm.