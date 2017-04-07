Tomi Lahren Sues Glenn Beck for Wrongful Termination

Tomi Lahren is suing Glenn Beck for wrongful termination over her recent pro-choice stance.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Dallas County claims The Blaze cancelled Lahren’s show after she made the controversial abortion statements last month on The View. But The Blaze wanted to keep paying Lahren, the suit says, “presumably hoping they could find an exit strategy to sanitize their unlawful conduct” in breaking Lahren’s two-year employment contract, which was to continue through Sept. 30.

Lahren says her comments on The View was “a public smear campaign” orchestrated to “inflate Beck’s profile, from what has become a mediocre following, all at [Lahren’s] expense,” the suit alleges.

Many say it’s the other way around – Beck inflated her profile. Others say Beck is a hypocrite for firing her.

Lahren also wants access to her Facebook page which is causing her “irreparable harm”, she said. There are 4.2 million viewers on the page that she says TheBlaze does not own. It’s hard to believe that she would have gotten those followers without Glenn Beck.

TheBlaze officials have not commented.

What do you think? If that’s the reason for termination, it doesn’t sound like a good one, yet she is said to be unpopular with many of TheBlaze staff because she is seen as abrasive.

Texas is an “at will” state which means Beck can fire her at any time for any reason.

Details of the case can be found on this link.