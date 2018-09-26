Tomi Lahren Triggers Mean Girl Kathy Griffin Over Obama’s Greatness

Michelle Obama was at a rally recently to register voters in Las Vegas. As she was encouraging people to show up to vote, she said, “If we want qualified people that we trust, then people have to vote. Because you can’t vote some of the time and then sit out.”

“You know, we saw that happen. We experienced that. But we had a great president,” the former first lady said, referring to former President Obama

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren took exception to her comments in a tweet: “Michelle Obama said we ‘had’ a great president. By what measure? Not in economic growth. Not in border enforcement. Not in strength on the world stage. Sit down, Michelle,” Lahren wrote to her 1.18 million followers in a tweet.

That triggered Kathy Griffin, who has a notably limited vocabulary. She told the commentator “Go f— yourself.”

“‘Sit down, Michelle’ Tomi Lahren says….” Griffin began in a tweet earlier this week. “Oh really you dime store Barbie?”

“Mrs. Obama may go high, but I certainly won’t,” the comedian continued, noting one of the former first lady’s well-known phrases. “Go f— yourself, Tomi. You evil, horrible shell of a human being.”

No one ever worries about Griffin ever going too high.

If Lahren is a dime store Barbie, what is Griffin? A Blair Witch action figure?