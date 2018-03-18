“Ton of Stuff” on McCabe Who Says He’ll “Take People Down With Him”

Fox News reporter Adam Housley reported on Twitter two nights ago that his sources told him McCabe threatened to “take people down with him” if he was fired. He added that McCabe wasn’t fired over Trump and they have a “ton of stuff” on him.

There’s a “Ton of Stuff” on McCabe

Housley also stated that the Inspector General-Office of Professional Responsibility report had uncovered a ton of stuff on McCabe unrelated to the Trump investigation and that McCabe’s firing was a morale boost to FBI agents.

McCabe, he said, is a member of a clique of people at the department, some who have left and others who have not. The clique is mostly comprised of Democrats. The clique should be worried.

The investigation into McCabe began before Trump.

Neither Devin Nunes, the dossier, nor Donald Trump had a thing to do with the firing of McCabe, according to reporter Adam Housley. That doesn’t stop McCabe from blaming Trump. In fact, he handed over the notes of his meetings with President Trump to witch hunter Robert Mueller. [His purpose is likely to take down Trump.]

In case you didn’t know, Flynn was indicted on notes, just notes. These guys didn’t tape conversations or transcribe them. Everyone just has to take their word for it that the notes are legitimate.

McCabe was fired as a result of an internal investigation by McCabe’s fellow agents — period.

The clique was out for control. The firing of McCabe is meant to encourage more whistleblowers to come forward.

McCabe met recently with Director Wray and it didn’t go well which is why McCabe stepped down and tried to ride it out until retirement. Unfortunately for him, the truth came out first, according to reporter Housley.

This McCabe character is a real corrupt piece of work.

The truth doesn’t matter, lying politicians like Swalwell will continue to lie.

A former Assistant Director Chris Swecker believes the entire problem is a James Comey inner circle problem. [Comey had best start worrying]