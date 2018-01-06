Tony Blair Vehemently Denies “Complete Fabrication” in Wolff’s Gossip Book

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair blasted claims in Michael Wolff’s new book Fire and Fury that he warned Donald Trump’s advisers UK intelligence might spy on him during the campaign, the Guardian reported.

Author Wolff wrote that Blair had a secret meeting with Jared Kushner to warn him the Trump campaign and Trump himself were under British surveillance. They added that Blair wanted a job as Trump’s Middle East envoy, according to the Guardian.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Blair said the book’s allegations are entirely false.

“This story is a complete fabrication, literally from beginning to end. I’ve never had such conversation in the White House, outside of the White House, with Jared Kushner, with anybody else,” Blair said in the interview.

There was a meeting but that was all it was.

“Of course I’ve met him and we discussed the Middle East peace process. I wasn’t angling for some job. I did the quartet role,” Blair said. “I’m still very active on the Middle East peace process, but I’ve got absolutely no desire for an official position. I never sought one. It was never offered, don’t want one.”

According to the Guardian, Wolff called Blair’s comments a “juicy nugget of information” shared at a meeting with Jared Kushner and that knowledge “churned and festered” in the president’s mind.

Wolff claims to know what churns in festers in someone’s mind?

Wolff also wrote Blair suggested “that the British had had the Trump campaign staff under surveillance, monitoring its telephone calls and other communications and possibly even Trump himself.”

Allegedly and unbelievably, the book says Blair added, “that the Obama administration would not have asked the British to spy on the Trump campaign [but] the Brits would have been led to understand how helpful it might be if they did.”

Blair told BBC Radio that he’s troubled by how quickly Wolff’s unsubstantiated claims had gained so much attention in the last day or so.

“The story is a sort of reflection on the crazy state of modern politics. Here’s a story that is literally an invention and is now halfway around the world with conspiracy theories attached to it,” Blair said in the interview. “That’s modern politics.”