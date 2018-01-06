Tony Blair Vehemently Denies “Complete Fabrication” in Wolff’s Gossip Book

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair blasted claims in Michael Wolff’s new book Fire and Fury that he warned Donald Trump’s advisers UK intelligence might spy on him during the campaign, the Guardian reported.
Author Wolff wrote that Blair had a secret meeting with Jared Kushner to warn him the Trump campaign and Trump himself were under British surveillance. They added that Blair wanted a job as Trump’s Middle East envoy, according to the Guardian.
In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Blair said the book’s allegations are entirely false.
“This story is a complete fabrication, literally from beginning to end. I’ve never had such conversation in the White House, outside of the White House, with Jared Kushner, with anybody else,” Blair said in the interview.
There was a meeting but that was all it was.
“Of course I’ve met him and we discussed the Middle East peace process. I wasn’t angling for some job. I did the quartet role,” Blair said. “I’m still very active on the Middle East peace process, but I’ve got absolutely no desire for an official position. I never sought one. It was never offered, don’t want one.”
According to the Guardian, Wolff called Blair’s comments a “juicy nugget of information” shared at a meeting with Jared Kushner and that knowledge “churned and festered” in the president’s mind.
Wolff claims to know what churns in festers in someone’s mind?
Wolff also wrote Blair suggested “that the British had had the Trump campaign staff under surveillance, monitoring its telephone calls and other communications and possibly even Trump himself.”
Allegedly and unbelievably, the book says Blair added, “that the Obama administration would not have asked the British to spy on the Trump campaign [but] the Brits would have been led to understand how helpful it might be if they did.”
Blair told BBC Radio that he’s troubled by how quickly Wolff’s unsubstantiated claims had gained so much attention in the last day or so.
“The story is a sort of reflection on the crazy state of modern politics. Here’s a story that is literally an invention and is now halfway around the world with conspiracy theories attached to it,” Blair said in the interview. “That’s modern politics.”
We are in a time when anyone can publish anything. The left is so desperate to bring down Trump and stop all pro-American policies, they will publish a book of complete lies — another tool in their attempt to establish that President Trump is ‘crazy,’ ‘insane,’ etc. That is the ‘narrative’ (I love that word) they have been pushing for the past year. Fortunately, there are these other sources for information, hopefully for truth.
I am not sure that these sleaze bags realize what it will cost them if they try to remove the President b y other than by vote of the American People. I hope they take into consideration that we know who those traitors are, (like the Antifa guy. Keith Ellison and other Obama Puppets), and George Soros and his “kids”.
I truly believe that they are underestimating the commitment of the American people to the democratic vote.
Tread softly you idiots and Hollywood, make believe heroes and Clinton supporters of mass murderers.
It is time for us to grab our muskets and fix bayonets to rid ourselves of this left wing communist conspiracy to take over our elected government. Murder is a two way street, Billy and Hilly, all the secret service men in the world protecting Osama Bin Ladin could not have prevented his demise, and I believe the American People would not shed one tear upon the Clintons’ demise. It won’t be me but there are many others who are smarter and better trained than I who will respond to impeachment.