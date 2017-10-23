Tony Podesta’s Firm Under Investigation

The New York Times this morning reported that the House and Senate committees investigating Trump campaign-Russia collusion have found nothing but have devolved into partisan bickering. At the same time, NBC News reported that Tony Podesta and the Podesta Group are under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

This reporting is the result of three anonymous sources speaking with NBC News.

NBC News reported in August that they were seeking testimony from the Podesta Group. The investigation was also revealed in August. Some might say these leaks are to keep the Russia collusion story alive and distract from the Clinton-Obama Uranium One deal.

The probe of Podesta and his lobbying firm grew out of Mueller’s inquiry into the finances of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, according to the sources.

The Podesta Group is a Democrat lobbying group but NBC, The Daily News, and other outlets are reporting that they are ‘Democrat-leaning’. Tony Podesta is the brother of far-left John Podesta who ran the Soros-funded Center for American Progress and later chaired Hillary’s presidential campaign.

Manafort had organized a public relations campaign for a non-profit called the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine (ECMU). Podesta’s company was one of many firms that worked on the campaign, which promoted Ukraine’s image in the West.

The ECMU was said to be backed by The Party of Regions, a pro-Russia, Oligarch-funded Ukraine political party. Manafort had worked on the campaign of the Russia-tied Ukraine president of The Party of Regions who was later forced to flee to Russia during the uprising.

However, deep down in the article, the same source speaking with NBC News said the Brussels-based ECMU’s stated goal was was to build support for Ukraine’s entry into the European Union. They are trying to link Manafort to Russia collusion but he, the Podesta Group and others were working on what in effect turns out to be an anti-Russia campaign to get Ukraine into the European Union.

What began as an investigation into Manafort has now also turned into a criminal investigation of the Podesta Group for not registering as a lobbyist for a foreign agent. They finally did register when their role became public but it was too late to be legitimate – August 17. It came just one day after Politico reported that a “Ukrainian member of parliament requested a criminal investigation into possible meddling by his country’s government into last year’s U.S. presidential elections.”

They are looking into whether the firm violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, known as FARA. It is a felony to not file detailed financial disclosures and reports of activities but few are prosecuted under these circumstances.

The focus of the investigation is still Paul Manafort and his work for the pro-Ukraine lobbying group, the article pointed out.

Lobbyists need to go but it won’t happen.

This entire “news” is a distraction. Even if guilty, they don’t prosecute these crimes.

Tony Podesta’s group should be investigated for their role in Rosatom and Uranium One. Records at opensecrets.org show that the lobbying firm also received $90,000 from Uranium One, a company that controls U.S. Uranium interests. The financial ties and benefits all around to Clinton, Tony”s brother John and Russia are obvious, far more obvious than some of the ties currently being investigated.