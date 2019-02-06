Top Dem Looked Demonic When President Spoke on One Key Issue

Democrats looked possessed last night. Chuck Schumer had a demonic quality as the President spoke about the late-term abortion bill in New York. Chuckie smirked when the President said, “Lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother’s womb from birth.”

President Trump talked about “beautiful babies who will never get to share their love and their dreams” as Schumer whispered in Durban’s ear while he continued to sneer.

The President made note of the fact that the governor of Virginia would “execute a baby after birth.” He asked Congress to pass legislation to prohibit late-term abortion of babies “who can feel pain in the mother’s womb.”

This was the reaction of all those new congresswomen and almost all Democrats:

“Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life,” the President said. “All children, born and unborn, are made in the holy image of God.” Democrats were unmoved and many were angry.

Republicans stood and cheered while Democrats sat stone-faced.

Watch:

Video: Here’s the portion of Trump’s #SOTU where he calls out the ghoulish behavior of the left and their increasingly rabid support of late-term abortions and infanticide. At the end of that part, he concluded: “All children, born and unborn, are made in the image of God.” pic.twitter.com/XqxiIXH2JZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 6, 2019