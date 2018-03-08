Top Dem Pot Candidate Wolf Abuses Women, Lied About FBI, Military

Benjamin Thomas Wolf is running in the Democratic primary against incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley. He was made popular partly because he smoked pot in an ad. He is accused of accusing his girlfriends, lied about military service, and gave the false impression he was an FBI agent.

His girlfriend said he abused her and doxed her [revealed her identity and personal information on social media].

“He actually hit me, threw me to the ground, put his foot on my chest. He was really angry. He grabbed my face,” Katarina Coates, who interned for Wolf’s campaign, told Politico.

“There were times I would ask him, ‘Do you ever regret hitting me?’ He would say: ‘No, but I’m relieved when you put your head down so I don’t have to do it again.'”

Another girlfriend said he showed abusive escalating behavior.

Banned From Campus

Wolf was banned from DePaul campus because of a student named Jason Hill who overheard another student’s accusations against Wolf.

“He wrote a lot of nasty letters to me encouraging me to kill myself. He said: ‘You should just commit suicide,’” Hill said.

Wolf said he served in the military and in the FBI, but neither were true.

The FBI said Wolf worked as “a non-special agent professional support employee”, whatever that is.

Check Out His Ad

