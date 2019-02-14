Top Dem Praises ‘Incredible’ Anti-Semite Omar, Says She Has a ‘Tremendous Future’

Ilhan Omar is fundraising off her anti-Semitism and her rather insincere apology.

Omar said that she “unequivocally” apologized for her anti-Semitic comments, but since then, has refused to address the subject when asked about it by reporters. She only tweeted an apology. But she also retweeted other comments from a person who is anti-Israel.

If you ever wondered if her apology for anti-Semitic remarks was sincere, this fundraising off it might convince you she wasn’t. Meanwhile, the Democrat Majority Whip is out praising her.

Ilhan Omar is raising money on this anti-Semitism row. “We will not be silenced” pic.twitter.com/vuqPOtpBki — Adam Rubenstein (@RubensteinAdam) February 14, 2019

JIM CLYBURN THINKS SHE’S GREAT

Democrats are sick. This woman is a vicious anti-American representative and she is now the face of their hard-left party.

The House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) believes anti-Semite Ilhan Omar was very sincere in her apology and wishes we would all stop attacking. She is an “incredible young lady” and has a “tremendous future in politics.”

This awful woman repeatedly made ridiculous excuses for anti-Semitic comments.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) defends past anti-Semitic comments she made on Twitter, saying those were “the only words I could think about expressing at that moment” pic.twitter.com/u5G50LXK2f — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 16, 2019

SHE WAS VICIOUS WITH A MAN MOST CONSIDER A HERO

Yesterday, she attacked the Special Envoy to Venezuela, calling Elliot Abrams, a Jew, Mr. Adams. He is trying to restore democracy in Venezuela. He is a strong opponent of communism. She isn’t.

Powerlineblog references a brilliant piece by Monica Showalter.

Monica Showalter explicates the full exchange in a useful American Thinker post on this link. After the El Salvadoran detour, Monica points out, Omar “slid into Russian propaganda talking points, warning that Venezuela’s Democrats were going to stage massacres and she wanted to know if he’d be happy about those. Seriously, that’s straight from Russian propaganda talking points, derived from its Ukraine war…”

She continues:

“[A]fter all that ignorant crap about El Salvador, blaming the U.S. for some decades-old civil war crime it had nothing to do with, [Omar] finally get[s] to her issue about Venezuela: The horrible danger from … Venezuela’s opposition. Never mind the starvation, never mind the people fleeing, never mind the ruined institutions, never mind the dining out on zoo animals. In Omar’s addled mind, the big risk in that country is … Venezuela’s Democrats.”

Quoting Ron Radosh, Monica writes: Omar obviously believes “that the United States is an imperialist and reactionary nation that by its very nature abuses human rights…” It’s not just the Jewish people whom Omar hates. She’s not too fond of the United States either.

Watch:

In exchange with Elliot Abrams, @IlhanMN addresses him as “Mr. Adams,” then asks why the American ppl should find his testimony “truthful.” Abrams try to respond but was shot down. The exchange gets heated.

pic.twitter.com/sdwajcH0dO — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 13, 2019

Powerlingblog is a go-to place on this anti-American, anti-Jewish woman who has no business sitting on the House Foreign Relations Committee.

Listen to her anti-American spiel:

Ilhan Omar laughs and jokes while talking about Al-Qaeda and Hezbollah — Islamic terror groups that kill Americans, U.S. allies, and Jews — during a 2013 interview pic.twitter.com/5INfs6yiSv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 10, 2019



