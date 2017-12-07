Top DoJ Official Demoted Over Anti-Trump Dossier Contacts

Senior Justice official Bruce G. Ohr was demoted this week after an investigation of his contacts with Fusion GPS and the man they contracted with to create the fake dossier, former British spy Christopher Steele.

Don’t you love the way they call this pile of Clinton garbage a ‘dossier’? They should call it ‘des ordures’.

Ohr’s out of the infamous 4th floor – he’s on some less important floor now.

Ohr will retain his OCDETF title but has been stripped of his higher post and ousted from his office on the fourth floor of “Main Justice.” He was associate deputy attorney general and director of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF), a so-called centerpiece of the AG’s strategy.

How much of this fake dossier was used to start this mess which appears to be aimed at destroying the Republican president?

Ohr met during the 2016 campaign with Christopher Steele and Ohr met shortly after the election with Glenn Simpson, the founder of Fusion GPS – the opposition research firm that hired Steele to compile the dossier with funds supplied by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. That is not acceptable, even to our corrupt government.

Oh, that’s not suspicious at all!

At that point, the dossier was in the hands of the FBI and Carter Page was being surveilled.

We still don’t know much more after the FBI Director Christopher Wray’s testimony today, but they are investigating cheating husband and lead Mueller investiagative agent Pete Strzok.

Wray wouldn’t discuss the dossier or the FISA warrant.

Former FBI Director James Comey, testifying before the House in March, described the dossier as a compendium of “salacious and unverified” allegations against then-candidate Donald Trump and his associates. The Nunes panel has spent much of this year investigating whether DOJ, under then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch, used the dossier to justify a foreign surveillance warrant against Carter Page.

Ohr will be subpoenaed by Congress but they are largely ineffective. Besides, he will likely just take the Fifth or say he can’t say anything while it’s under investigation.

The dossier is extremely important. It might have been used to launch the anti-Trump investigation which shouldn’t even be going on. There is no sign of a crime and Mueller has stacked the deck with pro-Hillary investigators.

As all this corruption unravels, Fox New’s resident leftist Shep Smith claims it’s simply politics.

If the DoJ and FBI want their reputation back, they are going to have to come clean and clean up their mess. Are they willing to do that?