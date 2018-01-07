Top EPA Climate Scientist Gets Thrown in the Hoosegow for Lying

An EPA climate scientist was just thrown in jail for lying. What a shocker! Another lying climate scientist, although he might not have lied about the weather. He lied to get out of doing any work and is truly, as the prosecutor says, a “poster child for what is wrong with government”.

Beale earned more than the head of the agency, Gina McCarthy – $206,000 a year.

John C. Beale is a top EPA scientist and their climate change expert. He is the EPA’s highest-paid employee and just landed a 32 month stretch in a federal prison Wednesday. It seems he lied to his bosses about being a CIA spy, busy in Pakistan, too busy to do his job.

He also has to pay $1.3 million in restitution. He’s been lying since 2000 out of “greed’ he says, and is now “ashamed” but before that “it was a rush” and gave him a “sense of excitement”.

Beale ran up the debt mostly by not going to work and, during one spurt in 2011, he didn’t show up at all and did no work whatsoever.

He was asked what he did when he was supposed to be working and he said, “I spent time exercising. I spent a lot of time working on my house.”

He also said he used the time “trying to find ways to fine tune the capitalist system” to discourage companies from damaging the environment. “I spent a lot of time reading on that,” said Beale.

Sounds like a socialist, if not, this is a guy who would probably love socialism. Socialists don’t want to work either, they want to collect.

This is an aside but another liar, Al Gore said this cold weather proves his global warming theory, which is now called by amorphous climate change to make it more difficult to refute. Gore links in his tweet to Michael Mann, the hockey stick liar.

It’s bitter cold in parts of the US, but climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann explains that’s exactly what we should expect from the climate crisis. https://t.co/6UfJ9Xxpq6 — Al Gore (@algore) January 4, 2018