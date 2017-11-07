Top Hillary Campaign Aides Underestimated the Size of Donna Brazile’s Male Body Parts

Democrat political operative Donna Brazile challenged top male staffers running Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign to a d**k measuring contest, according to her new book “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House.”

Former DNC chair Donna Brazile’s book has covered Hillary’s rigging of the election, staff treating her – a black woman – like “Patsey slave”, and her fears about Russians, scary Republicans, and someone trying to kill her like they did Seth Rich. Brazile is trying to say she didn’t accuse Hillary of rigging the election but she did. On the ABC News Sunday show, she said her critics can “go to Hell”.

As it happens, she also accuses the male staffers – top aides – on the Hillary presidential campaign of sexism. That is from a new excerpt in Chapter Six. She says she dealt with their bad behavior by challenging them to put their private part on the table and promised she had the bigger one.

“Gentlemen, let’s just put our dicks out on the table and see who’s got the bigger one, because I know mine is bigger than all of yours.” Brazile writes in the sixth chapter of her tell all book “Hacks,” obtained by the Huffington Post.

We underestimated her.