Top Miss America Execs Resign Over Obnoxious Joke Emails to Each Other

The Huffington Post reported Thursday that the Miss America Organization’s CEO, Sam Haskell, exchanged emails with a writer for the televised pageant and others that included harsh and sometimes vulgar comments about past winners.

The scandal unfolded on Thursday after HuffPo broke the story about the correspondence among Haskell, Randle, former lead telecast writer Lewis Friedman, and board members Tammy Haddad and Weidner.

Three officials are stepping down over the emails — CEO Sam Haskell, President Josh Randle and Lynn Weidner. Tammy Haddad left Thursday. Former lead telecast writer Lewis Friedman was also involved.

They allegedly insulted the contestants appearance, sex lives and intelligence. There was a comment about weight.

Maybe if the women were allowed to give honest answers instead of the politically correct ones, they’d sound more intelligent.

The President Josh Randle made the comments before he became president, he said. Haskell apologized but said, “Much of what was reported is dishonest, deceptive, and despicable.”

Now, that I believe!

Dick Clark productions broke their ties to the organization and 52 former Miss America contestants demanded action. It’s not because these people – admittedly rude jerks – sexually harassed anyone, it’s because they wrote confidential obnoxious emails that seemed to be jokes.

And you thought we were free with a First Amendment. If you use your First Amendment, the Carrie Nation’s might hit you over the head with their hatchets.

This is getting ridiculous. While the women might be correct in believing the leadership is misogynistic, that’s different from calling these people sexual harassers. And what happened to their free speech? It’s not like they were publicizing this and it’s not about their performance. There is no evidence they were misogynistic.

The last Miss America was a bash-Trumpfest. Otherwise, who would have watched it? It’s just another politically correct Goebbels-style propaganda outfit.

