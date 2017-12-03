Top Senate Dem Says They’re Building an Obstruction of Justice Case Against the President

Top Senate Democrat Dianne Feinstein said the Senate is looking to build a case against President Trump for obstruction of justice.

Smashing hard drives with hammers, destroying emails, and using Bleach Bit on material requested by the DoJ apparently isn’t obstruction of justice in Hillary’s case.

She told Chuck Todd on Meet the Press, “The [Senate] Judiciary Committee has an investigation going as well and it involves obstruction of justice and I think what we’re beginning to see is the putting together of a case of obstruction of justice.”

“I think we see this in the indictments, the four indictments and pleas that have just taken place and some of the comments that are being made,” Feinstein added.

“I see it in the hyper-frenetic attitude of the White House, the comments every day, the continual tweets. And I see it most importantly in what happened with the firing of Director [James] Comey, and it is my belief that that is directly because he did not agree to ‘lift the cloud’ of the Russia investigation. That’s obstruction of justice.”Asked specifically whether her concern with President Trump’s ability to do the job rises by the day, she responded, “oh yes,” and added that a moment came a month ago where she felt enough is enough

They would not be able to do it without the help of some Republicans on the committee. Look at the committee and decide who that might be.

Republican Members

Chuck Grassley (IA) Orrin G. Hatch (UT) Picture of Orrin G. Hatch Lindsey Graham (SC) John Cornyn (TX) Michael S. Lee (UT) Ted Cruz (TX)Ben Sasse (NE) Jeff Flake (AZ) Mike Crapo (ID) Thom Tillis (NC) John Kennedy (LA)

Democratic Members

Dianne Feinstein (CA), Al Franken (MN),Chris Coons(DE),Amy Klobucher (MN), Sheldon Whitehouse(RI),Dick Durbin (IL), Mazie Hirono (HI),Richard Blumenthal(CT),Patrick Leahy (VT)