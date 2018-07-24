Toronto Mayor Calls for Complete Disarmament After Shooting by Faisal Hassain

In the wake of the mass shooting in Toronto, the mayor says “nobody needs a gun”. He added that if it stops one of these shootings it’s worth disarming the populace.

Police have not ruled out terrorism but continue to explore possible motives in the shooting of fifteen people in Toronto that left two victims and the shooter dead. The killer was 29 year-old Faisal Hassain.

Hassain’s family apologized immediately as his name was released, claiming Faisal had mental issues.

Toronto Mayor John Tory isn’t waiting for answers, he is calling for complete disarmament.Despite strict gun control already in place, the mayor says “nobody needs a gun”.

Mayor Tory was cited in the National Post as not only calling the shooting that killed two people and wounded 13 others an “unspeakable” act, but adding that the city needs even tighter restrictions on guns.

“Why does anyone in this city need to have a gun at all?” he said, going on to claim that total disarmament would be worth it if it prevented a single mass shooting.

“I know answering questions like this won’t fully eliminate tragedies like this, but even if we can prevent one of these incidents, then in my view it is a discussion worth having and having very soon,” he said.

He might prevent one shooting, but a lot more will die because people can’t defend themselves.

EZRA LEVANT OF REBEL MEDIA HAS A QUESTION

The media was very slow and extremely reluctant to identify the mass shooter in Toronto Sunday.

Ezra Levant wonders about the State’s motives. The family statement came out with the release of the name. They claim Faisal was mentally ill. Islam’s not in the equation.

I’m curious how the name of the Toronto shooter was withheld for a day, and the moment it was released, a Muslim reporter at the CBC state broadcaster issues an official statement from “the family” — that he was mentally ill, nothing to do with Islam. It’s probably nothing. https://t.co/EBgbOGg0gf — Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 (@ezralevant) July 23, 2018

Thirteen people remain in the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

The police engaged the suspect and the killer fled after an exchange of gunfire. When police found him nearby, he was dead.

WARNING! GRAPHIC VIDEO