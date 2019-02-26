Transgender Activist Accused of Burning Down His House, Killing 5 Pets

Transgender activist Nikki Joly is accused of burning down the house he lived in while his five pets were locked inside. The FBI has been investigating and came to the conclusion that the only person who could have committed the arson is Joly himself.

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR

In only six months in a conservative town, he helped open the city’s first gay community center, organized the first gay festival and, after 18 years of failed attempts, helped lead a bruising battle for an ordinance that prohibits discrimination against gays.

A local paper named him the Citizen of the Year.

A motive for the arson could be frustration over the gay rights controversy dying down with the passage of the nondiscrimination law. That suggestion came from comments made by two church members who worked with Joly.

Two German Shepherds and three cats died in the fire. The timeline allegedly shows no one could have done it but Joly. Joly denies all charges.