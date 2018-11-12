Transgender Migrants Arrive at Border to Claim Asylum as LGBTs

Men who transgendered to women left the migrant caravan, claiming the other migrants harassed them. They are now in Tiajuana thanks to buses provided by a secret company. The group of about 80 plan to show up at the port of entry in San Ysidro or Otay Mesa. They want asylum as LGBTs over alleged harassment.

Being a transgender is not a reason to receive asylum. This is ridiculous.

Our asylum rules have become so lax, anything goes. The rules aren’t meant for transgenders who don’t want to be harassed. They will be harassed as much or more in this country if they leave their circles. Why would it be different in this country? It’s a fraud. They’re not refugees.