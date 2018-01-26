Trash Author Michael Wolfe Suggests Nikki Haley’s Having an Affair with Trump

After you get over your laughter, think about how disgusting Michael Wolfe is for leveling vile, baseless accusations about a conservative woman. Aren’t we going to be nice to women now? Oh wait, that only works for leftist women.

The left has launched a vicious gossip campaign against Nikki Haley based on suggestions Wolfe made in his book and during an interview.

The rumors started when Michael Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” told HBO’s Bill Maher last week that he was “absolutely sure” the president was having an affair.

He told people that when they hit the paragraph, they will know. “Now that I’ve told you, when you hit that paragraph, you’re gonna say, ‘Bingo.'”

The sentence he was talking about is this one: “The president had been spending a notable amount of private time with Haley on Air Force One and was seen to be grooming her for a national political future.”

Both Trump and Haley are constantly accused of affairs with zero evidence.

Haley said the suggestion was “absolutely not true,” according to Politico.

“I have literally been on Air Force One once and there were several people in the room when I was there,” she told the publication, referencing a July flight from Washington, D.C., to Long Island. “He says that I’ve been talking a lot with the president in the Oval about my political future. I’ve never talked once to the president about my future and I am never alone with him.”

“So the idea that these things come out, that’s a problem,” she continued. “But it goes to a bigger issue that we need to always be conscious of: At every point in my life, I’ve noticed that if you speak your mind and you’re strong about it and you say what you believe, there is a small percentage of people that resent that and the way they deal with it is to try and throw arrows, lies or not.”

The left likes women as long as they are leftists and the whinier the better.

Haley got her job by being bright, competent and well-spoken. These are the Salem witch trials without the stakes. Now they burn their reputations for no reason.

Ms. Davidson called it exactly right.

Michael Wolff’s accusation that Nikki Haley had an affair with Trump is your categorical reminder that his book is garbage. Kudos to the media for treating it like the gospel for a week, though. Really, well done. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 26, 2018