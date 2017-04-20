This Is How Fox News Treated O’Reilly After 20 Years of Making Fox News Cable #1

The website for The O’Reilly Factor and the show itself erased O’Reilly’s name immediately after 21st Century Fox’s announcement Wednesday stating that O’Reill was gone. The outlet left off the “20 years” as well. More interesting than that is Vanity Fair’s report that Fox’s troubles have only just begun. The hard-left behind O’Reilly’s firing smells blood in the water. The Murdochs opened the door.

The advertisers aren’t the initiators of the banning of The O’Reilly Factor, it’s the botnets from the hard-left and Soros-funded groups, mainly Media Matters.

O’Reilly might have been able to survive this but the left wants conservatives gone and he is right-leaning.

The Vanity Fair reported that insiders at the network say the “troubles at Fox News are only just beginning.”

The hard-left, now in control of the Democrat Party, can’t beat Fox which has been #1 for 20 years, so they will destroy it, one host at a time. They’ve already begun attacking Hannity and Tucker.

O’Reilly only learned of his firing en route to the airport on Wednesday as he returned home to the United States following a week-long trip to Italy reports Vanity Fair.

Dana Perino – a Megyn Kelly and Bush buddy [she was George W’s press secretary] – spent about a minute saying farewell at the end of the show.

The bland blond Perino read an emotionless prepared statement on his show:

“Finally tonight, it is the end of an era here at the Fox News Channel,” she began.

“As we mentioned earlier, Bill O’Reilly is leaving this chair and this network after more than 20 years.

“Bill has been the undisputed king of cable news and for good reason.

“He is an incredibly talented broadcaster who raised the bar for interviewers everywhere.

“He has also held his staff to exacting standards in his quest to put the best possible program on the air and they are great.

“And you his audience responded in record numbers making The Factor the number one cable news show for more than 16 years. You have also been loyal and we can’t tell you how much that means to everyone on The Factor.”

She then read the Murdochs cold statement, ending with, “I’m Dana Perino, thanks for watching us, I’ll be here again tomorrow, goodnight.”

No thanks Dana, you’re a bore!

If you will remember, Greta Van Susteran saw the writing on the wall and opened up her contract. She was told that Monday morning not to come to work. She was very disappointed. She wanted to say goodbye.

How about Beck? If you listen to Beck, he believes he gave Fox a reason but they were ruthless.