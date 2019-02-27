Trevor Noah Made a Fool of People at the Oscars with a Racist Joke

Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” used a South African language to show his disgraceful racist streak against whites. He told a racist joke and hid it behind a native language Xhosa.

When he introduced the Black Panther nominee, the South African transplant pretended to give a message of unity.

“Growing up as a young boy in Wakanda, I would see T’Challa flying over our village, and he would remind me of a great Xhosa phrase,” Noah said. “He says ‘abelungu abazi uba ndiyaxoka’ — which means, ‘In times like these, we are stronger when we fight together than when we try to fight apart.’”

Wakanda is a fictional country in a sweet little story. It received wide applause by members of the Academy.

That phrase didn’t mean what he said at all and he was actually showing his hatred and contempt for the audience and the millions of viewers.

Noah’s Xhosa phrase translates into, “white people don’t know I’m lying,” CNN reported. He was mocking white people and the silly people responding on the tweet below don’t even seem to know it as they praised his racism.

Watch:

I think @Trevornoah just pulled off one of the funniest stunts ever at the #Oscars -> Only #xhosa speaking South Africans will know… well played! Hahahaha!! pic.twitter.com/HYzX6CWVpu — Daryn Hillhouse (@Daryn_H) February 25, 2019

CNN and Vulture praised his cleverness, even though he was making fools of the people watching him, notably the white people. Hiding behind his language to make a racist — unfunny — joke is a form of condescension and mockery.

However the left, especially the white leftists, love to hate white people. How would it go over if a white person used a foreign language to target blacks and make fools of them? Oh, right, I forgot, the left set it up so that there can never be racism against whites, no matter what is done to them.

Trevor Noah, a wholly nasty man, was failing as a comedian in his home country when Democrats in the industry beseeched him to relocate to the States. You can see why.