Trey Gowdy Answers the Question of Whether Jeff Sessions Should Go

Trey Gowdy was asked on Sunday Morning Futures today if he agreed with Representatives, Jordon and Meadows that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should go. His answer was two-fold. He doesn’t think Sessions has done anything to warrant being dismissed but there is the question of whether he should have been hired in the first place.

He questioned the hiring of political campaign workers in jobs that require non-political, unbiased leaders.

There is another problem people are ignoring. If Sessions were to step down, Rod Rosenstein would fill in until a new AG is selected. With these Democrats, no AG would ever be selected. Do we really think Rosenstein is an improvement? Gowdy did mention that during the interview.

It seems his conclusion is that Sessions should not have been hired.

Rep. Jordan explains why he believes Sessions should step down — for not being able to control the DoJ.

Rep. Meadows and former congressman Jason Chaffetz also say Sessions should go.