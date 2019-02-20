On Tuesday, during an interview with Savannah Guthry, Andrew McCabe told her he informed Congress, the ‘Gang of 8’, that he opened a counterintelligence investigation into President Trump the day after Jim Comey was fired. Not a single lawmaker objected, he says. “No one objected.”

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy told Martha MacCallum last night that it’s not true in his opinion.

If that’s the case, McCabe only said it to embarrass Republicans, the President and sow division.

“What do you think he was getting at, that no one objected?” MacCallum asked Gowdy, now a Fox News contributor, during “The Story” on Tuesday.

“That Devin and Paul knew about it and had no problem with it,” he replied, referring to House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes and then-House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“The reason he’s doing it this way is that Devin and Paul are not allowed to discuss anything that is said in a Gang of Eight meeting, and McCabe knows that. So he can level the accusation and Paul and Devin cannot refute him,” Gowdy said.

McCabe is a perjurer and it’s safer to believe he’s lying rather than to take him seriously.

PRESIDENT TRUMP SAID MCCABE MADE A FOOL OF HIMSELF

About McCabe’s interviews hawking his book, he said, “I think Andrew McCabe has made a fool out of himself over the last couple of days,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with the chancellor of Austria.

“He really looks to me like a poor man’s J. Edgar Hoover,” Trump added with a chuckle. Hoover was the first FBI director and became a controversial figure for his use of secretive programs to collect damaging information on political leaders.

President Trump says Andrew McCabe :”He really looks to me like sort of a poor man’s J. Edgar Hoover. I think he’s a disaster.” pic.twitter.com/SMcnqPbG8I — CSPAN (@cspan) February 20, 2019