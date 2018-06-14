Trey Gowdy Blasts Corrupt DoJ/FBI, Rosenstein THREATENS House Intel Again

Trey Gowdy blasted the IG’s findings Thursday. On the same day, Deputy AG Rosenstein threatened the House Intelligence Committee. This is the biased government we are told to live with.

Rep. Trey Gowdy issued a statement on the report by the Office of the Inspector General: “I am alarmed, angered, and deeply disappointed by the Inspector General’s finding of numerous failures by DOJ and FBI in investigating potential Espionage Act violations by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton”.

In the report, new texts were revealed.

In one text, Peter Strzok texted agent Lisa Page, “we’ll stop” Trump from becoming President.

Strzok has not been fired and maintains his security clearances.

The Washington Post reported the details of an August 2016 text message exchange between Strzok and then-FBI lawyer Lisa Page about Trump’s chance of being elected president.

“[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Page texted Strzok.

“No. No, he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok responded.

“In Louisiana, we call that bias, we don’t call that objective,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said on Fox News’ “Outnumbered Overtime” on Thursday.

Three congressmen are demanding all drafts of the report.

This is as the DoJ/FBI refuses to allow Congress access to documents they need. Congress has the right and the obligation to provide oversight of the DoJ/FBI. They are obstructing justice.

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., also said in his statement:

“Peter Strzok’s manifest bias trending toward animus casts a pall on this investigation…His bias impacted his decision making and he assigned to himself the role of stopping the Trump campaign or ending a Trump Presidency,” Gowdy said. “This is not the FBI I know.”

“The conduct by these employees cast a cloud over the entire FBI investigation.”

The IG found no bias according to the Times and Bloomberg.

“We did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that improper considerations, including political bias, directly affected the specific investigative actions we reviewed,” Horowitz’s report conclusions reads, according to Bloomberg.

AN EMPOWERED ROSENSTEIN THREATENS DEVIN NUNES

At the same time, after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein threatened the House Intelligence Committee staff, he is threatening them again. He has called on House Counsel to investigate the behavior of Devin Nunes and House Republican members.

The Intelligence committee wants the release of documents they need to provide legal oversight of a very corrupt DoJ/FBI.