Trey Gowdy Says FBI Agent’s Texts Show “Unprecedented Bias”

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said Tuesday that FBI agent Peter Strzok’s anti-Trump text messages show an “unprecedented” level of bias “you rarely see” from FBI officials. That means a lot coming from Gowdy who has been a staunch defender of Robert Mueller and the investigation.

Gowdy, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, discussed the messages with Fox News.

Gowdy was asked about the message by Peter Strzok to his mistress Lisa Page in which he mentioned the “insurance Policy”, a likely reference to the FBI investigation of the Trump Campaign.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40,” reads the Aug. 15, 2016 text message.

“If they were coming up with a quote ‘insurance policy’ in case Donald Trump won, that is devastating,” Gowdy told Fox’s Bill Hemmer.

“What I hope is that insurance policy was not a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign.”

“This was a level of bias that you rarely see, frankly,” Gowdy added of Strzok.

