Trey Gowdy Warns Rosenstein, Wray “We Will Gain Compliance”

“I think it’s putting more than just a cloud over the President, I think it’s putting a cloud over the entire country.”

House oversight committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) has had enough. He laid down the gauntlet on Fox News Sunday. The House Republicans will hold top FBI and Justice Department officials in contempt of Congress if they fail to comply with lawmakers’ subpoenas for sensitive documents.

As Rep. Gowdy said Sunday, “This is not the FBI our country needs.”

Gowdy turned the tables on Rod Rosenstein who has threatened the House committee members investigating DoJ/FBI corruptions for insisting on documents they are entitled to have. Rosenstein has falsely proclaimed that it’s not constitutional for them to have oversight over the DoJ/FBI.

Speaker Paul Ryan fully supports Trey Gowdy’s demands and told Rosenstein and Wray to turn over the documents.

Gowdy, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) met on Friday with FBI and DOJ officials and “went item by item” through the outstanding subpoenas, Gowdy told Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.” “And Paul [Ryan] made it very clear: There’s going to be action on the floor of the House this week if the FBI and DOJ do not comply with our subpoena request,” Gowdy said. The House will use “its full arsenal of constitutional weapons to gain compliance,” he continued. Finally! Congress is attempting to take back some of their power from an out of control DoJ/FBI. .@TGowdySC tells Chris there will be action on the floor of the House if DOJ and FBI do not comply with subpoena request.

Gowdy also addressed the Inspector General’s report and the FBI exoneration of Hillary Clinton prior to the probe’s conclusion and any interviews of key players.

What the left wants Robert Mueller to do is defeat Donald Trump, something they couldn’t do.

He also addressed the fact that there is no evidence of collusion or obstruction. “Lots of luck with Jim Comey as your star witness.” The only persons who claims to have evidence is Adam Schiff and unlike every other secret, this is the only one he has been able to keep.

.@TGowdySC on collusion: “The only person in the universe who claims to have evidence of collusion is Adam Schiff, and unlike any other secret he’s ever had, he’s actually kept this one.”

