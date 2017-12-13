Trey Gowdy Wipes the Floor with an Impervious Rod Rosenstein

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was interviewed before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning and repeated at several opportunities that there was “no good cause” to fire Robert Mueller. When asked about the partisan members of the witch hunt against President Trump, Rosenstein said that it is different from bias.
Don’t worry, all is going well.
Rep. Nadler: Have you seen good cause to fire special counsel Robert Mueller?
Deputy AG Rosenstein: “No.”https://t.co/RmS1RdaKr6 pic.twitter.com/qf7NQTwhVv
— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 13, 2017
Wednesday’s hearings were largely a platform for Democrats to accuse the President of sexual crimes against women or to debunk Republican concerns. For Republicans, it was a fruitless effort to get answers to pertinent questions other than to be told by Rod Rosenstein to trust him. He said he is limiting the authority of Robert Mueller, who should also be trusted. The deputy AG also talked about the outstanding work of the FBI which has nothing to do with the issue at hand.
Rosenstein did say there is no coup d’etat and there is oversight of Mueller’s investigation. He does not believe Mueller has a vendetta against the President.
Trey Gowdy pummeled Rod Rosenstein. He pointed to some of the most concerning facts of the case including the incriminating texts by their prime investigator at the center of all the investigations. Gowdy asked what he was supposed to tell his constituents about that. Rosenstein basically said to tell them he and Mueller are on top of it.
Does Rosenstein think we are all Stupid, or is he Just Stupid. He squirms around trying to defend “bias” but clearly doesn’t concern himself the whole point, THE APPEARANCE. HE may not think there is the appearance but it is NOT his decision that warrants appearance. The appearance is what OTHERS believe is a conflict. THIS was the question put to him. But he took it as himself and the Mueller team’s view on what is and is not the appearance of conflict. One would think, as an “accomplished attorney” he could separate the difference.
As a side note: Does he have hemorrhoids because the amount of squirming in his seat suggests that.
Yes Gowdy was good, I also liked Jim Jordan’s questioning, as far as Mueller goes, Rosenstein needs to set a end date, this has been going on for over a year now and they don’t have jack s**t when it comes to collusion, they keep going into other things like obstruction of justice, Luis Gutierrez wants the doj to investigate Trump on the sexual accusers coming out of the closet again, a special counsel is needed for the coverup by the FBI, DOJ of Hillary’s crimes, the fusion gps crap,spying on Trump and co. but both Rosenstein and Christopher Wray say the IG is looking at all this,
