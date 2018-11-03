Rageaholic Alec Baldwin Denies Attack But Here Are 4 Other Assaults

Alec Baldwin was arrested yesterday. He allegedly sucker-punched a man who took his parking spot. The spot was allegedly being saved by a relative.

Baldwin was arrested and the man was taken to the hospital.

The nasty, hot-tempered actor is denying it. A grainy video does exist and the victim said Baldwin slapped him. A slap isn’t as bad as a punch.

HE DENIES IT

Baldwin, who recently called for the “overthrow of the government” under Trump, called the situation “egregiously misstated” in a response posted on a Twitter account for the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation.

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story, he wrote on Twitter, however, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.”

“Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn’t make the statements true,” Baldwin wrote.

A hardhat who witnessed the altercation said Baldwin went ballistic on the man and kept yelling for him to “shut the f*** up.”.

That led to a shoving match and then the Baldwin punch. Baldwin’s a thug and if he wasn’t a highly-paid actor, he’d likely be a criminal.

He has been charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment said spokesperson Det. Sophia Mason, and was released from the NYPD’s 10th Precinct. His future as Trump on SNL is now uncertain. They should fire him so he has more time to find parking spaces.

TIRADE AGAINST TWO COPS

It’s just the latest run-in for the actor with an infamously hair-trigger temper, who was arrested in May 2014 for going on a profanity-filled tirade against two uniformed cops who stopped him for cycling the wrong way down a one-way street.

2. ATTACKED PAPARAZZI

In 2013, he attacked a photographer as you can see from the photo.

In 2013, Alec Baldwin’s Up Late talk show was canceled shortly after the release of a video in which he directed an anti-gay slur at a paparazzo who was snapping pictures of Baldwin’s family.

3. GRABBED ABC NEWS REPORTER & TOLD HER HE HOPED SHE CHOKED TO DEATH

ABC News White House Correspondent Tara Palmeri revealed that Alec Baldwin once told her “I hope you choke to death” when she was on assignment for the New York Post, according to a Friday afternoon tweet.

Palmeri’s tweet came after the actor’s arrest and charge for misdemeanor assault in a fight over a parking spot.

Alec Baldwin also told me “I hope you choke to death” when I was on assignment, staking out his house,” Palmeri wrote of an incident that she said happened in 2013 when she was a reporter for the Post.

Palmeri alleged that Baldwin also grabbed her arm. The Post said the reporter played an audio recording of the actor’s threat to the New York Police Department.

Alec Baldwin also told me “I hope you choke to death” when I was on assignment, staking out his house https://t.co/JAgMkGGwDM — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) November 2, 2018

4. HE TOLD HIS DAUGHTER SHE WAS A “PIG”

Remember when he called his daughter “a thoughtless little pig”? His ex-wife Kim Basinger said he was very abusive. That isn’t hard to imagine.