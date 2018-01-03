Triggered! CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Offended by “B-o-o-b-s”, But Not “B-a-l-l-s”

This story is just for comic relief!

Snowflake feminist Brooke Baldwin reacted with shock over Clay Travis saying he believes in only two things, the First Amendment and boobs. She was so appalled, she had to spell the words, “b-o-o-b-s”. This is the same woman who compared the size of her balls to Don Lemon’s.

Watch to the end:



Clay Travis responded.

Here’s @cnn video of me saying I love the first amendment and boobs that nearly shut down the network. So great: https://t.co/ZevlydlV29 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 15, 2017